Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon Prairie Butterfly House opens doors for first full season

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted June 5, 2023 3:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Prairie Butterfly House at Saskatoon zoo opens doors to educate, enjoy beauty of butterflies'
Prairie Butterfly House at Saskatoon zoo opens doors to educate, enjoy beauty of butterflies
WATCH: Jeff Mitchell, Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo manager, said Monday the new Prairie Butterfly House gives visitors a chance to observe the life cycle of butterflies as they emerge from their chrysalis and live up to ten days. "Butterflies are such an important part of pollination for farms, plants and in nature," Mitchell explained. Visitors can also take in rare butterflies from as far away as Costa Rica.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

More than 300 butterflies are expected to arrive in Saskatoon with the opening of the Prairie Butterfly House on Monday.

Jeff Mitchell, zoo manager for the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo said this is the first full season for the butterfly house.

“Each trip to the Prairie Butterfly House will be unique, as we will have new butterflies arriving throughout the season including some spectacular morphos and caligos species,” Mitchell said.

Dawn Woroniuk with the Saskatoon Zoo Society said the exhibit wouldn’t be possible without contributor support.

“The Prairie Butterfly House further enhances the Zoo’s educational and conservation programming while providing a serene space for guests of all ages to enjoy. We are so excited to showcase this new addition to the Zoo and look forward making another big announcement at our annual ZOOGALA event on June 9th,” Woroniuk said.

Story continues below advertisement

The butterflies fly freely in the butterfly house, and the zoo asks that guests give the butterflies space and avoid handling or removing butterflies from plants or the habitat.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Forestry Farm & Zoo welcomes butterfly house'
Saskatoon Forestry Farm & Zoo welcomes butterfly house
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsZooExhibitSaskatoon Forestry Farm Park And ZooButterflyPrairie Butterfly House
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content