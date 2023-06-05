Saskatoon Prairie Butterfly House opens doors for first full season

Send this page to someone via email

More than 300 butterflies are expected to arrive in Saskatoon with the opening of the Prairie Butterfly House on Monday.

Jeff Mitchell, zoo manager for the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo said this is the first full season for the butterfly house.

“Each trip to the Prairie Butterfly House will be unique, as we will have new butterflies arriving throughout the season including some spectacular morphos and caligos species,” Mitchell said.

Dawn Woroniuk with the Saskatoon Zoo Society said the exhibit wouldn’t be possible without contributor support.

“The Prairie Butterfly House further enhances the Zoo’s educational and conservation programming while providing a serene space for guests of all ages to enjoy. We are so excited to showcase this new addition to the Zoo and look forward making another big announcement at our annual ZOOGALA event on June 9th,” Woroniuk said.

The butterflies fly freely in the butterfly house, and the zoo asks that guests give the butterflies space and avoid handling or removing butterflies from plants or the habitat.