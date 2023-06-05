Ontario Place plans to move ahead regardless of who wins Toronto mayor’s race: Calandra

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Ontario government house leader Paul Calandra says no obstacles will derail the province’s plans to redevelop Ontario Place, including if Toronto’s next mayor opposes the project.

Calandra says the province will use all available tools should Toronto’s new mayor seek to halt the build.

Ontario Place has become an issue on the campaign trail in Toronto’s mayoral byelection that is set for June 26.

Some candidates such as Olivia Chow and Josh Matlow have said they will oppose the province’s plan to build a spa and waterpark as well as move the Ontario Science Centre to the site.

The City of Toronto owns a small parcel of the Ontario Place lot while the province owns the balance of land.

Calandra says the province wants millions of people to flock to a redeveloped Ontario Place and will not stand for anyone getting in the way.

“It is going to be an awesome place for the people of (the) province of Ontario, and we will not let obstacles get in the way,” Calandra said.

“We’ve seen this far too often in municipalities across Ontario and when they get in the way, we’ll remove the obstacles and get it done.”