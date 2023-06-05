Free pancake breakfast and fair kicks off 2023 Calgary Stampede

The Calgary Stampede announced it is hosting a free pancake breakfast and fair. The family-friendly event is in celebration of 100 years of Pancakes at the Stampede.
Community Round Up event organizers and volunteers will fire up the grill June 10 from 9 a.m. to noon. The festivities will take place at Cavalry FC Regional Field House in Okotoks.
In addition to the free breakfast, the morning attractions will include horse-drawn carriage rides, demonstrations and live entertainment. The Calgary Stampede will run from July 7 to 16.
