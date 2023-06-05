SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Free pancake breakfast and fair kicks off 2023 Calgary Stampede

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted June 5, 2023 1:46 pm
Calgary Stampede Community Round Up Free Pancake Breakfast
Calgary Stampede Community Round Up event will have live performances and free breakfast. Handout / Calgary Stampede
The Calgary Stampede announced it is hosting a free pancake breakfast and fair. The family-friendly event is in celebration of 100 years of Pancakes at the Stampede.

Community Round Up event organizers and volunteers will fire up the grill June 10 from 9 a.m. to noon. The festivities will take place at Cavalry FC Regional Field House in Okotoks.

In addition to the free breakfast, the morning attractions will include horse-drawn carriage rides, demonstrations and live entertainment. The Calgary Stampede will run from July 7 to 16.

