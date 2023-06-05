More Winnipeggers on two wheels for bike week, organizers say

Send this page to someone via email

Summer weather brings out a growing number of cyclists on Winnipeg streets, but you may have encountered more than usual on your Monday morning commute.

June 5 marks Bike to Work Day, part of the city’s 10th year of Bike Week celebrations.

Bike Week board chair Dave Elmore says he believes there needs to be more cycling education for both cyclists and drivers, as more active transportation infrastructure pops up across our city.

“The numbers are constantly growing — I think the pandemic actually created even more growth because we know lots and lots of people went out and bought bikes or dragged that old bike from wherever — in their shed somewhere — and got out riding their bikes during the pandemic,” Elmore told Global Winnipeg.

“A lot of those people are looking to continue. I think they enjoyed riding their bikes, and they’d kind of forgotten how much they enjoyed it.”

Elmore said the city has taken some good steps forward so far with active transportation, but there’s more to be done.

"We need to move more in a direction of giving people alternatives in how they transport themselves, because we can't continue to grow just a car city."

Bike Winnipeg’s Mark Cohoe said taking up cycling isn’t just about improving your health, it can also go a long way toward fostering healthy communities. He says events like Bike Week can act as a gateway for getting Winnipeggers on two wheels rather than relying entirely on cars.

“When you’re spending less on your transportation, you’ve got an ability to spend more in your local shops — and you’re probably also a bit more likely to shop locally and be that frequent, loyal customer that I think businesses would really like to see,” he said.

“Often we find the perceptions (of cycling) are worse than the reality, so we’re giving people the chance to get out on a day when they’re going to be comfortable, when they know some of their friends and their workmates are going to be doing it as well.”

One prominent cycling proponent in Winnipeg is the city’s mayor, Scott Gillingham.

Gillingham told Global Winnipeg that he cycles to work whenever possible, and encourages other residents to do the same.

“I try to ride to City Hall as often as I can. I’m a fair-weather rider, so I only ride in spring summer and fall, but I try to ride at least once a week, try to get to the office on my bike,” Gillingham said.

“Often I have offsite meetings, so I need my vehicle, but I ride when I can.”

The mayor said the city is investing in active transportation so more people can feel comfortable cycling — and that his experience as a cyclist in traffic has been generally positive.

“I find most motorists are respectful of cyclists and share the road … I encourage all motorists and cyclists to share the road together.”