Saskatchewan sees wild weather, from severe thunderstorms to heat warnings

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted June 4, 2023 7:16 pm
From Canada's first tornado outside Regina to severe thunderstorms and heat warnings, Saskatchewan is having wild weather in the past few days. View image in full screen
From Canada's first tornado outside Regina to severe thunderstorms and heat warnings, Saskatchewan is having wild weather in the past few days. Photo courtesy: Jenny Hagan
It’s been an interesting week on the Prairies, from tornadoes and heat warnings to severe thunderstorms in central part of Saskatchewan.

On Saturday, Saskatoon and areas were hit with roughly 20 mm of rain in a very short amount of time.

“We saw that cluster system move through and it brought some heavy rainfall and gusts of wind to the Saskatoon area and a lot of water came down in a short period of time,” said Jenny Hagan, severe weather chaser.

On May 27, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) confirmed the first tornado in the country occurred outside Regina. The storm brought massive flooding in areas throughout the city. Regina saw 32 mm of rain on Friday.

On Sunday, the weather got hotter in the Queen City as temperatures were high as 28 C.

“Humidex values reaching 38 are expected for the next 3 days,” stated Environment Canada’s website. “Hot and humid weather over parts of the Prairies this weekend. A hot and humid air mass is bringing daytime highs in the low thirties and overnight lows in the upper teens or low twenties to parts of the Prairies. Relatively high humidity is also pushing humidex values into the upper thirties at times.”

Weather statements still remain in effect for some of the province where the southeast has heat warnings and severe thunderstorm watches. Thunderstorm watches also continue in Saskatoon’s northwest.

According to Environment Canada, 20 millimeters of rain hit Saskatoon.

Saskatchewan NewsEnvironment CanadaSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsSaskatchewan WeatherTornadoSevere ThunderstormsHeat warnings
