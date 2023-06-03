Menu

Environment

Special air quality statement issued for Calgary, Rocky View County due to air pollution

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted June 3, 2023 6:52 pm
A file photo of the City of Calgary skyline. View image in full screen
A special air quality statement was issued for Calgary and Rocky View County near Cochrane, Alta. due to high levels of air pollution. Global News
A special air quality statement was issued for Calgary and Rocky View County near Cochrane due to high levels of air pollution.

Environment Canada, Alberta Environment and Parks, Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services issued the joint alert on Saturday at around 4:28 p.m., saying ground-level ozone concentrations have increased as a result of hot and sunny conditions. High-risk air quality levels is expected to persist for one to two hours, the alert read.

Poor air quality may cause individuals to experience coughing, throat irritation, headaches and shortness of breath. Children, seniors and those with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions are especially at risk.

Click to play video: 'The effects poor air quality will have on your health'
The effects poor air quality will have on your health
Environment CanadaAlberta Health ServicesAlberta healthAlberta Environment and ParksCalgary air pollutionCalgary air quality statementcalgary air quality alert
