99 Street in south central Edmonton reopens after driver collides with power pole

A section of 99 Street in Edmonton has reopened after a driver travelling eastbound on 63 Avenue struck a power pole at the intersection near CPR Irvine and Hazeldean.
The collision happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday causing both south- and northbound lanes of 99 Street to be closed.
The female driver, 63, was taken to hospital in serious condition.
More on Canada
- Chinese warship nearly hits U.S. destroyer in Taiwan Strait during joint Canada-U.S. mission
- Bodies of four children found after 11 people swept away by river in Quebec
- ‘I will not bend’: B.C. MP Jenny Kwan says she won’t allow China to erase history
- ’85 per cent contained’: Rain offering helping hand for crews fighting wildfires in N.S.
Comments