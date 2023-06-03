SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

99 Street in south central Edmonton reopens after driver collides with power pole

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted June 3, 2023 5:36 pm
EPS generic vehicle stock photo Edmonton police vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A section of 99 Street in Edmonton has reopened after a driver travelling eastbound on 63 Avenue struck a power pole at the intersection near CPR Irvine and Hazeldean.

The collision happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday causing both south- and northbound lanes of 99 Street to be closed.

The female driver, 63, was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Click to play video: 'Massive multi-vehicle pileup east of Edmonton caused by wildfire smoke'
Massive multi-vehicle pileup east of Edmonton caused by wildfire smoke
Advertisement
More on Canada
Edmonton policeCollisionTrafficEdmonton TrafficEdmonton collision99 Street trafficSouth central edmonton
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers