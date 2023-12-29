Menu

Canada

New Year’s Day 2024: What’s open and closed in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 29, 2023 1:35 pm
A woman behind a door holding a sign that says "Sorry we're closed". View image in full screen
FILE - Woman putting closed sign on glass front door. Luis Alvarez / Getty Images
Here’s a look at what will be open and what will be closed in the Toronto area on New Year’s Day.

What’s open:

Public Transit

  • GO transit will be on a Saturday schedule. GO buses and trains will be free from 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 8 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
  • The UP Express will be free until 11:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
  • TTC will be on Sunday service on New Year’s Day. Toronto’s transit service will be free from 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 8 a.m. on Jan. 1, with subway service running until 3 a.m. on some lines.
Attractions

  • The Toronto Zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • The Ontario Science Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Movie theatres will be open.

Museums

  • The Art Gallery of Ontario will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Royal Ontario Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Aga Khan Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Stores

  • Vaughan Mills will have modified hours on New Year’s Eve.
  • Square One will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
  • CF Toronto Eaton Centre will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Rabba Fine Foods locations will be open.

What’s closed:

  • LCBO stores and Beer Store locations will be closed.
  • Provincial and municipal government offices.
  • Toronto Public Library branches.
  • Some grocery stores.
  • No mail delivery.
  • Banks and some retail stores.
  • The Hockey Hall of Fame will be closed.
