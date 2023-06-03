SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Blue Jays place Bassitt on paternity list

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 3, 2023 1:56 pm
Share

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays placed right-handed pitcher Chris Bassitt on the paternity list on Saturday.

In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays recalled right-hander Jay Jackson from triple-A affiliate Buffalo.

Bassitt shut down his former team, the New York Mets, allowing three hits with eight strikeouts and no walks in seven-and-a-half innings on Friday night before immediately jumping on a private plane to join his wife Jessica, who was due to give birth to their second child.

Bassitt’s departure was even later than expected as the 7:10 p.m. start was pushed back to 8:41 p.m. due to a storm.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said scratching Bassitt was not a consideration.

The 34-year-old Bassitt from Toledo, Ohio, has been a steady presence for the Blue Jays since joining the ball club this off-season.

Trending Now

In 12 starts this season, he has a 4-6 record, a 3.41 earned-run average and a 1.07 WHIP.

Jackson, 35, has pitched three innings in the majors this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2023.

BaseballToronto Blue JaysMLBBlue JaysBlue Jays baseball
© 2023 The Canadian Press

