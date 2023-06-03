Blue Jays place Bassitt on paternity list

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays placed right-handed pitcher Chris Bassitt on the paternity list on Saturday.

In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays recalled right-hander Jay Jackson from triple-A affiliate Buffalo.

Bassitt shut down his former team, the New York Mets, allowing three hits with eight strikeouts and no walks in seven-and-a-half innings on Friday night before immediately jumping on a private plane to join his wife Jessica, who was due to give birth to their second child.

Story continues below advertisement

Bassitt’s departure was even later than expected as the 7:10 p.m. start was pushed back to 8:41 p.m. due to a storm.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said scratching Bassitt was not a consideration.

The 34-year-old Bassitt from Toledo, Ohio, has been a steady presence for the Blue Jays since joining the ball club this off-season.

In 12 starts this season, he has a 4-6 record, a 3.41 earned-run average and a 1.07 WHIP.

Jackson, 35, has pitched three innings in the majors this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2023.