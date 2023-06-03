Teenagers charged after stabbing inside Toronto subway station

Send this page to someone via email

A group of four teenagers and a 12-year-old have been arrested after a stabbing at a Toronto subway station on Friday evening.

Toronto police said someone was stabbed at Kenndy Subway Station around 8:15 p.m. on Friday night. The victim was rushed to a trauma centre under an emergency run.

Paramedics told Global News the victim was a man who sustained life-threatening injuries.

The stabbing happened after an altercation between six people on the station’s southbound platform, police said. During the incident, the man was stabbed twice.

A brief police investigation resulted in the arrest of five suspects, all aged15 or younger.

A 15-year-old, two 14-year-olds, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old were arrested, and all charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and disguise with intent, according to police.

