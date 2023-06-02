Suspect in B.C. Walmart stabbing found not guilty, despite being filmed on body camera

Send this page to someone via email

A security guard who was stabbed by a man inside a Campbell River, B.C., Walmart in December 2021, is speaking out after the suspect was found not guilty on all counts – despite the incident being caught on body camera.

“I thought I was going to die,” Ron Beaven told Global News. “I could feel it.

Beaven and his wife were both working as security guards at the store when a man who had been banned from the store for threatening the couple on a regular basis, walked in.

“I got a call from on the radio from my wife saying this guy had threatened her with a knife,” Beaven said. “So, I said, ‘Back away, I’m on my way.'”

From there Beaven confronted the suspect and an altercation ensued with the entire event being captured on Beaven’s wife’s body-worn camera.

The suspect stabbed Beaven.

“He got me three times in the main artery, two over here and right up here,” he said pointing to his arm and shoulder.

“Blood was pouring out of my coat.”

As people rushed to Beaven’s aid, the suspect walked out of the store.

Later that day, the suspect was found and charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and robbery.

The case went to trial in October but despite the entire incident being captured on video, the Beavens learned a judge ruled the suspect was not guilty on all counts.

“It was shocking,” Beaven said. “It was just like somebody came and stabbed me all over again or just let the air out of both of us.”

Global News was not in the court but the couple said the judge concluded that since the man could not be properly identified, there was enough reasonable doubt to acquit him.

“It was an attempted murder,” Beaven said.

His wife Leanne said the whole incident was just so surreal. “The justice system has big time failed us,” she added.

The couple no longer works at Walmart but wanted to speak out to help heal and move past what happened.

“And we’ll get through it, but it’s not fair and just,” Beaven said.