Small aircraft makes emergency landing in Woolwich field

The Transporation Safety Board is investigating after a small aircraft had to make an emergency landing in Woolwich Township.
Waterloo Regional Police say the pilot of the aircraft reported a mechanical malfunction while in mid-air yesterday afternoon.
They say the pilot managed to safely land the plane in a field near Fife Road and Chilligo Road.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene.
The pilot who was the sole occupant did not suffer any injuries.
