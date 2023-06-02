Small aircraft makes emergency landing in Woolwich field

Send this page to someone via email

The Transporation Safety Board is investigating after a small aircraft had to make an emergency landing in Woolwich Township.

Waterloo Regional Police say the pilot of the aircraft reported a mechanical malfunction while in mid-air yesterday afternoon.

They say the pilot managed to safely land the plane in a field near Fife Road and Chilligo Road.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene.

The pilot who was the sole occupant did not suffer any injuries.