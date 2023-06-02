Menu

Canada

Small aircraft makes emergency landing in Woolwich field

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted June 2, 2023 5:35 pm
Stock image of a Cessna plane. View image in full screen
Stock image of a Cessna plane. Via Pixabay
The Transporation Safety Board is investigating after a small aircraft had to make an emergency landing in Woolwich Township.

Waterloo Regional Police say the pilot of the aircraft reported a mechanical malfunction while in mid-air yesterday afternoon.

They say the pilot managed to safely land the plane in a field near Fife Road and Chilligo Road.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene.

The pilot who was the sole occupant did not suffer any injuries.

Kitchener newsWaterloo Regional PoliceTransportation Safety BoardEmergency LandingWoolwich Townshipsmall aircraftMechanical Malfunctionsmall engine aircraft
