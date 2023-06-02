Search for Montreal teen missing since October ends after body found

Send this page to someone via email

The body of a 17-year-old boy who went missing last October has been found.

The teen, who had recently immigrated from China with his family, was last seen on Oct. 17, 2022.

Montreal police said his remains were discovered in Contrecoeur, more than 50 kilometres east of the island.

DNA testing was performed to confirm his identity.

Police said his death does not appear to be criminal. No further details were released.