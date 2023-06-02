Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Search for Montreal teen missing since October ends after body found

By Staff Global News
Posted June 2, 2023 4:17 pm
The Montreal police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. View image in full screen
The Montreal police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The body of a 17-year-old boy who went missing last October has been found.

The teen, who had recently immigrated from China with his family, was last seen on Oct. 17, 2022.

Montreal police said his remains were discovered in Contrecoeur, more than 50 kilometres east of the island.

Trending Now

DNA testing was performed to confirm his identity.

Police said his death does not appear to be criminal. No further details were released.

More on Canada
Montreal PoliceSPVMMissing TeenMontreal missingMissing teen foundMontreal missing personsMontreal TeenMontreal police missing persons
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers