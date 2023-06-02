Search for Montreal teen missing since October ends after body found

The body of a 17-year-old boy who went missing last October has been found.
The teen, who had recently immigrated from China with his family, was last seen on Oct. 17, 2022.
Montreal police said his remains were discovered in Contrecoeur, more than 50 kilometres east of the island.
Trending Now
DNA testing was performed to confirm his identity.
Police said his death does not appear to be criminal. No further details were released.
More on Canada
- Housing affordability in Canada just saw the biggest improvement in almost 4 years
- Trudeau says he ‘voiced concerns’ on LGBTQ2 rights amid Poland PM’s visit to Canada
- Poilievre rallies Conservative support ahead of key vote for PPC’s Bernier
- Rainy forecast could offer some relief for crews battling N.S. wildfires
Comments