Traffic

Transport truck fire caused closure on Highway 403 in Ancaster

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 2, 2023 2:31 pm
Ontario Provincial Police say a tractor trailer engulfed by flames was the cause of early traffic tie ups on Highway 403 June 2, 2023. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police say a tractor trailer engulfed by flames was the cause of early traffic tie ups on Highway 403 June 2, 2023. @opp_wr
OPP say a tractor-trailer fire is what closed portions of Highway 403 at Highway 6 in Ancaster, Ont., for hours Friday morning.

Investigators say a stretch of all the 403’s westbound lanes and an off-ramp were affected just before 5 a.m. after various construction materials, liquids and rolls of artificial turf from the trailer hit the roadway.

The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) was called in to assess potential damage and make a decision on reopening.

The Hamilton fire department says the driver of the carrier was able to use onboard equipment to offload some of the content to the road shoulder to assist firefighters.

“The cause of the fire is not known at this time and a dollar loss has not been established,” assistant deputy chief Trevor Haalstra told Global News in an email.

