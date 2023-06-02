Menu

Crime

Manitoba man arrested; cannabis, cocaine and loaded gun found in car

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted June 2, 2023 1:50 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's E division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's E division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
A man is facing a number of charges after being caught with drugs and a loaded handgun in Powerview-Pine Falls, Man.

Powerview RCMP were called about a man brandishing a gun on May 31 just before 7 p.m. and when they arrived they found a man and a woman loading up a vehicle with their belongings.

As Mounties spoke with the man they saw cannabis in his car and arrested him. A search of the vehicle and the man found 94 grams of cannabis, 69 grams of cocaine, paraphernalia and a loaded handgun.

The 27-year-old is prohibited from owning any firearms under court orders. He was taken into custody with a court appearance scheduled for June 2 in Winnipeg. He faces drug and firearms-related charges.

The 23-year-old woman was not charged.

