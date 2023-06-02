Menu

Crime

Teenage girl grabbed by stranger near Edmonton school, police say

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted June 2, 2023 12:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Courts hears 3 people involved in bizarre naked kidnapping south of Edmonton have rare, psychotic disorder'
Courts hears 3 people involved in bizarre naked kidnapping south of Edmonton have rare, psychotic disorder
Court has heard three people involved in a bizarre kidnapping case last year suffered from a rare, shared psychotic disorder – Dec 20, 2018
Edmonton police are investigating after a teenage girl reported being grabbed by a stranger near her school Tuesday.

The 13-year-old was walking on a path near the Mill Creek Ravine at 76 Avenue and 95 Street between 7:45 and 8 a.m., according to police.

EPS said a man came up behind her and grabbed the back of her neck. She was able to get free and she then ran to her school, police said.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton man pleads guilty to kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl'
Edmonton man pleads guilty to kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

The suspect is described as six feet tall, between 30 and 40 years old with dark facial hair and a face tattoo. Police said he was wearing blue jeans and a dark hoodie.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who was in the area and witnessed the event or saw someone matching the suspect’s description is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567. Anonymous tips can be submitted on Crime Stoppers.

Police said the teenager is receiving support from the Zebra Child Protection Centre, a local organization that supports children and youth who have gone through abuse or something traumatic.

