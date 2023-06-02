Teenage girl grabbed by stranger near Edmonton school, police say

Edmonton police are investigating after a teenage girl reported being grabbed by a stranger near her school Tuesday.
The 13-year-old was walking on a path near the Mill Creek Ravine at 76 Avenue and 95 Street between 7:45 and 8 a.m., according to police.
EPS said a man came up behind her and grabbed the back of her neck. She was able to get free and she then ran to her school, police said.
The suspect is described as six feet tall, between 30 and 40 years old with dark facial hair and a face tattoo. Police said he was wearing blue jeans and a dark hoodie.
Anyone who was in the area and witnessed the event or saw someone matching the suspect’s description is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567. Anonymous tips can be submitted on Crime Stoppers.
Police said the teenager is receiving support from the Zebra Child Protection Centre, a local organization that supports children and youth who have gone through abuse or something traumatic.
