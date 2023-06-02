BC Ferries reducing service in Horseshoe Bay, adding to Tsawwassen-Nanaimo route

Travellers planning on using BC Ferries to get to Nanaimo this summer are being encouraged to use the Tsawwassen terminal.
BC Ferries announced that it will be relocating a vessel from the Horseshoe Bay-to-Departure Bay route to the Tsawwassen-to-Duke Point route, starting June 25.
Officials said it’s part of a larger effort to direct traffic and travellers to Tsawwassen, which is more equipped to handle large volumes.
Incentives are also being offered for ferry passengers to choose the more southern route.
“To encourage customers to use the Tsawwassen–Duke Point route, starting July 5, BC Ferries will offer more saver fares starting at $39 for standard vehicles and a driver,” BC Ferries staff said in a release.
“In addition, reservation space is being increased, making the Tsawwassen–Duke Point route the better way to travel to Nanaimo.
“Promotions for overheight vehicles, as well as a 33 per cent discount for commercial vehicles at select times, will also be offered on this route.”
More sailings will obviously be provided for the Tsawwassen-Nanaimo route once the vessel has been relocated, as the route will have three boats.
Two vessels will continue to provide service for the Horseshoe Bay-Nanaimo route.
BC Ferries is strongly suggesting that those still planning on using sailings from Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo book their spots in advance.
