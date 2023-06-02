Regina streets flooded after Sask. thunderstorm

Send this page to someone via email

Regina residents had a busy commute Friday morning as thunderstorms overnight brought heavy rain and localized flooding to parts of the city.

Overpasses across the city were flooded, with City of Regina crews working on drainage.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Regina, the Albert Street and Broad Street underpasses were both flooded with drivers advised to take alternative routes.

Although Ring Road at Broad Street was flooded throughout the night, it has since been cleared.

Delays have been reported across the city, including on Ring Road where water slowly drains away.

A tweet from the Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan said vehicles that were driven into the flood waters are now being towed out.

The City of Regina advised drivers to avoid any flooded roads, as water depths and what lies underneath can be unpredictable.

Looking ahead to Friday afternoon, Regina residents could expect more heavy rain. According to Environment Canada, the chance of thunderstorms is expected from noon to midnight.

