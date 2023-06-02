Menu

Canada

Regina streets flooded after Sask. thunderstorm

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted June 2, 2023 12:30 pm
Regina drivers brave through flooded streets, some having less success than others
Regina motorists battled flooded streets on Friday morning following a thunderstorm that hit Saskatchewan throughout Thursday night. Trucks and semi's managed to traverse the deep puddles while other drivers in smaller vehicles had more difficulty. Regina reported city crews will be busy working to solve drainage issues.
Regina residents had a busy commute Friday morning as thunderstorms overnight brought heavy rain and localized flooding to parts of the city.

Overpasses across the city were flooded, with City of Regina crews working on drainage.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Regina, the Albert Street and Broad Street underpasses were both flooded with drivers advised to take alternative routes.

Although Ring Road at Broad Street was flooded throughout the night, it has since been cleared.

Delays have been reported across the city, including on Ring Road where water slowly drains away.

A tweet from the Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan said vehicles that were driven into the flood waters are now being towed out.

Trending Now

The City of Regina advised drivers to avoid any flooded roads, as water depths and what lies underneath can be unpredictable.

Looking ahead to Friday afternoon, Regina residents could expect more heavy rain. According to Environment Canada, the chance of thunderstorms is expected from noon to midnight.

More to come…

Saskatchewan News Flooding Regina News Regina weather Heavy Rain Thunderstorms regina thunderstorm Regina Flooding Albert Street underpass Regina driving conditions
