Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Ontario lowers minimum age for lifeguarding to 15

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2023 9:55 am
Lifeguards work at Brittany Beach of the Ottawa River in Ottawa on Friday, June 24, 2022. Ontario has lowered the minimum age requirement to become a lifeguard to 15 years old. View image in full screen
Lifeguards work at Brittany Beach of the Ottawa River in Ottawa on Friday, June 24, 2022. Ontario has lowered the minimum age requirement to become a lifeguard to 15 years old. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Ontario has lowered the minimum age requirement to become a lifeguard to 15 years old.

The age requirement was previously 16 years, and the change is meant to address staffing shortages across the province.

The province says the change aligns with updated requirements from the Lifesaving Society’s certification course.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones says the lowered age will help keep community pools and recreational camp waterfronts open and safe.

Trending Now

The lowered age also applies to becoming an assistant lifeguard and an aquatic instructor.

The changes went into effect Friday.

OntarioLifesaving SocietyLifeguardslifeguard shortageontario lifeguardsOntario lifeguard shortagelifeguard minimum ageOntario lifeguard minimum ageOntario lifeguarding
© 2023 The Canadian Press

