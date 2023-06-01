Hamilton exploring relief programs as unpaid water bills soar

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Hamilton is examining the possibility of new relief or rebate programs to help low-income residents amidst a surge in the number of unpaid water bills.

Senior policy advisor John Savoie says such arrears have soared in Hamilton in recent years, reaching 20,000 accounts last year with total unpaid amounts hitting $4.4 million.

“Unpaid after 60 days, it gets transferred to the property’s tax roll,” said Savoie. “We have seen over the last five years or so, the number and the value of those tax roll transfers have more than doubled.”

Savoie added that 90 per cent of last year’s unpaid water bills were residential.

The surge also comes at a time of scheduled 10 per cent rate hikes for water and wastewater, which are expected to continue through 2032, to pay for upgrades to Hamilton’s aging system, the need for which has been highlighted by a series of sewage leaks in recent years.

2:08 Hamilton City Council accused of “cover-up” of sewage leak

“That will essentially double that annual water bill for that average residential consumer,” said Savioe, citing a new rate of nearly $2,100 from $877 previously.

A chart presented to the general issues committee on Wednesday showed water bill delinquency rates were highest in wards 3 and 4, which have some of the lowest average household incomes in Hamilton.

View image in full screen City of Hamilton staff have been studying existing customer assistance programs available to water, wastewater and storm ratepayers in an effort to explain how rate-supported utilities arrears funding is being utilized.Staff are assessing ratepayers’ ability to pay current water and wastewater billings based on annual incomes. City Of Hamilton

To that end, Savoie said staff will review possible rebate programs and bring a report before politicians ahead of 2024 budget deliberations.