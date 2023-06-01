Menu

Environment

RBG opens contest to name eaglets born in the Hamilton-area park

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 1, 2023 5:16 pm
A photo of two eaglets seen in the Royal Botanical Gardens May 2023. The pair are expected to take flight sometime in June. View image in full screen
A photo of two eaglets seen in the Royal Botanical Gardens May 2023. The pair are expected to take flight sometime in June. Royal Botanical Gardens / You Tube
With a pair of eaglets anticipated to take to the air in June, the Royal Botanical Gardens (RBG) is seeking to name the youngsters before they depart a nest at the Hamilton-area conservation park.

Officials at the RBG revealed via social media the births in a nest on a pine tree near the MarshWalk Boardwalk at Cootes Paradise.

A “name the eaglets” contest is underway, raising awareness for conservation efforts, with submissions via the RBG’s social media or website.

The two winners – one name for each eaglet – will be given a free single membership to the RBG for one year.

Visitors can make the 1.2-kilometre trek from the Arboretum to see the new birds with binoculars.

The RBG is also raising funds toward habitat restoration by offering bald eagle stuffed animals made from 100 per cent recycled materials with an RBG Conservation Certificate.

The deadline for the eaglet naming is June 11, when names will be narrowed down to the best five for an online community vote.

The winning names will be announced when the eagles leave the nest in June.

Hamilton newsEaglesRBGbald eagleRoyal Botanical GardensHamilton conservationArboretumEagletseagle babies
