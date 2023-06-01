RBG opens contest to name eaglets born in the Hamilton-area park

Send this page to someone via email

With a pair of eaglets anticipated to take to the air in June, the Royal Botanical Gardens (RBG) is seeking to name the youngsters before they depart a nest at the Hamilton-area conservation park.

Officials at the RBG revealed via social media the births in a nest on a pine tree near the MarshWalk Boardwalk at Cootes Paradise.

RBG welcomed two baby bald eagles this spring at Cootes Paradise! We need your help to name the eaglets! To enter, comment your suggestions below (June 1-11). Then vote on the short-list at https://t.co/rg8PUCPs6A (June 12-15). The winners will be given a one-year RBG membership! pic.twitter.com/6hR52k12fT — Royal Botanical Gardens (@RBGCanada) June 1, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

A “name the eaglets” contest is underway, raising awareness for conservation efforts, with submissions via the RBG’s social media or website.

The two winners – one name for each eaglet – will be given a free single membership to the RBG for one year.

Visitors can make the 1.2-kilometre trek from the Arboretum to see the new birds with binoculars.

The RBG is also raising funds toward habitat restoration by offering bald eagle stuffed animals made from 100 per cent recycled materials with an RBG Conservation Certificate.

The deadline for the eaglet naming is June 11, when names will be narrowed down to the best five for an online community vote.

Story continues below advertisement

The winning names will be announced when the eagles leave the nest in June.