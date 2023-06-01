Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba legislature session ends, sets tone for upcoming election campaign

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2023 3:49 pm
Premier Heather Stefanson speaks at the convention centre in Winnipeg on Saturday, April 15, 2023. View image in full screen
Premier Heather Stefanson speaks at the convention centre in Winnipeg on Saturday, April 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Manitoba legislature is set to break for the summer and an upcoming election campaign that is expected to focus on health care, taxes and crime.

The governing Progressive Conservatives have passed dozens of bills into law this spring, including the annual budget and anti-crime measures.

But five bills were derailed by the Opposition New Democrats, including one that would have set up a licensing and regulatory regime for supervised drug consumption sites.

The Tories said the bill would pave the way for safe addiction treatment centres by setting standards such as mandatory medical supervision.

The NDP and some community groups said the proposed regime would have been so onerous it would have prevented any supervised consumption sites from opening.

Premier Heather Stefanson says the bill was about safe treatment, and it will be a campaign issue for the Oct. 3 election.

Story continues below advertisement

The Tories have also accused the Opposition New Democrats of being soft on crime and in favour of tax increases.

Trending Now

NDP Leader Wab Kinew has repeatedly denied accusations he would defund police or raise the provincial sales tax.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba Opposition member raises idea of government action on grocery prices'
Manitoba Opposition member raises idea of government action on grocery prices
politicsManitoba politicsProvince of ManitobaManitoba LegislatureHeather Stefansonmanitoba electionWab Kinew
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers