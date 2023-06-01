Menu

Canada

Ottawa’s light rail system will be closed for maintenance evenings, weekends in June

By Liam Fox The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2023 1:14 pm
An Ottawa Light Rail Transit (LRT) train drives along the tracks in Ottawa, Ont. on Sunday, July 24, 2022. View image in full screen
An Ottawa Light Rail Transit (LRT) train drives along the tracks in Ottawa, Ont. on Sunday, July 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Ottawa’s light rail transit service will be partially shut down for maintenance from June 5 to 19.

OC Transpo says the closures will happen in the evenings to minimize the impact on commuters.

Some stations will be out of service Mondays to Thursdays between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m., and station closures on weekends will range from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m.

OC Transpo says it will be providing bus service to those stations during the closures.

The work that’s being done includes removing vegetation along the tracks, waterproofing the tunnel and grinding the rails to reduce train vibration and noise.

Rideau Transit Group says it’s also doing switch and track inspections and other general maintenance.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

