Ottawa’s light rail system will be closed for maintenance evenings, weekends in June

Ottawa’s light rail transit service will be partially shut down for maintenance from June 5 to 19.

OC Transpo says the closures will happen in the evenings to minimize the impact on commuters.

Some stations will be out of service Mondays to Thursdays between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m., and station closures on weekends will range from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m.

OC Transpo says it will be providing bus service to those stations during the closures.

The work that’s being done includes removing vegetation along the tracks, waterproofing the tunnel and grinding the rails to reduce train vibration and noise.

Rideau Transit Group says it’s also doing switch and track inspections and other general maintenance.