Consumer

Quebec moves to ban planned obsolescence, ensure right to repair

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2023 1:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Right to Repair: Inside the movement fighting for all consumers'
Right to Repair: Inside the movement fighting for all consumers
Repairing all the electronics that power our daily lives can feel a little like an obstacle course. Fixing a beloved device can become such a hassle, many of us choose to replace it instead. And at a time when costs are going up, prolonging the life of a smartphone, computer or other electronic device is more important than ever. For The New Reality, Krista Hessey talks to the people fighting for our right to repair – a movement that benefits not only the environment but also, our wallets – May 13, 2023
The Quebec government wants to legislate a ban on planned obsolescence to ensure products bought by consumers can be repaired.

Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette introduced a bill Tuesday that would amend Quebec’s Consumer Protection Act to prohibit the sale of any product whose obsolescence is planned.

It would also require manufacturers and retailers to ensure replacement parts and repair services are available at a reasonable price for the products they sell in the province.

If the bill is adopted, manufacturers would also be required to ensure products can be repaired with ordinary tools and without causing irreversible damage.

Jolin-Barrette says the bill would also forbid manufacturers of laptops and cellphones from selling products with chargers that only work with their devices.

The province’s opposition parties have said they are open to the Coalition Avenir Québec government initiative, and the Liberals have introduced a similar bill.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2023 The Canadian Press

