Woman arrested for ‘intentionally’ setting fires in woods near Sooke, B.C.: police

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly setting two fires in the woods near Sooke, B.C.

In a Wednesday media release, RCMP said local firefighters were called to a pair of fires along the Galloping Goose Trail west of Sooke River Road early Tuesday.

Crews found an eight-foot by eight-foot brush fire as well as a tree that was consumed by flames reaching 25 feet in height.

Sooke Fire Rescue was able to extinguish the flames before they spread into the forest, police said.

Fire crews reported the incident to RCMP, who “determined that the fires were intentionally set.”

Investigators identified a suspect and arrested a 28-year-old woman of no fixed address on suspicion of arson.

Firefighters said the situation could have been far worse given the unseasonably dry conditions and high fire danger rating.