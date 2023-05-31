Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Work to implement N.S. shooting inquiry recommendations gets underway

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman arrested for ‘intentionally’ setting fires in woods near Sooke, B.C.: police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 31, 2023 7:21 pm
The aftermath of a tree fire near Sooke that police believe was deliberately set. View image in full screen
The aftermath of a tree fire near Sooke that police believe was deliberately set. B.C. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly setting two fires in the woods near Sooke, B.C.

In a Wednesday media release, RCMP said local firefighters were called to a pair of fires along the Galloping Goose Trail west of Sooke River Road early Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Wildfire burning out of control near Sayward'
Wildfire burning out of control near Sayward

Crews found an eight-foot by eight-foot brush fire as well as a tree that was consumed by flames reaching 25 feet in height.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Sooke Fire Rescue was able to extinguish the flames before they spread into the forest, police said.

Fire crews reported the incident to RCMP, who “determined that the fires were intentionally set.”

Investigators identified a suspect and arrested a 28-year-old woman of no fixed address on suspicion of arson.

Firefighters said the situation could have been far worse given the unseasonably dry conditions and high fire danger rating.

More on Crime
FireWildfireArsonSookeSooke RCMPsooke policeforest arsonsooke arsontree arson
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers