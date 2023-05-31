Woman dead after being found in Brampton pool, police say

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A woman is dead after being found in a pool in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police told Global News officers received a call for medical assistance at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers said a woman was found without vital signs in a pool.

“Despite the best efforts of first responders, she was pronounced deceased,” police said. “Due to the incident’s sensitive nature, we will not be releasing any further details until further information is received.”

More to come…