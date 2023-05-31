Menu

Canada

Woman dead after being found in Brampton pool, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 31, 2023 6:18 pm
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
A woman is dead after being found in a pool in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police told Global News officers received a call for medical assistance at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers said a woman was found without vital signs in a pool.

“Despite the best efforts of first responders, she was pronounced deceased,” police said. “Due to the incident’s sensitive nature, we will not be releasing any further details until further information is received.”

More to come…

Keeping Ontario kids safe in the water this summer
