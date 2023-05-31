Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto’s packed shelters to refer asylum seekers to federal programs: deputy mayor

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 31, 2023 4:29 pm
Deputy mayor Jennifer McKelvie sits in the council chamber on Wednesday February 15, 2023. McKelvie says that refugees and asylum applicants seeking shelter in Toronto will be turned away from the city's at-capacity shelters to programs and hotels operated by Immigration and Refugee and Citizenship Canada as of June 1. View image in full screen
Deputy mayor Jennifer McKelvie sits in the council chamber on Wednesday February 15, 2023. McKelvie says that refugees and asylum applicants seeking shelter in Toronto will be turned away from the city's at-capacity shelters to programs and hotels operated by Immigration and Refugee and Citizenship Canada as of June 1. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto’s overstretched shelter system cannot cope with the high numbers of refugee claimants seeking bed spaces and will begin referring them away from at-capacity shelters towards federal programs, said deputy mayor Jennifer McKelvie.

McKelvie said at a press conference Wednesday that the federal government has not provided Toronto with the funding it needs to cope with unprecedented demand for shelter space from asylum seekers and refugee claimants.

The number of asylum seekers in Toronto’s shelter system grew by 500 per cent in the past 20 months, she said, from a low of 530 per night in September 2021 to more than 2,800 throughout the month of May.

McKelvie cited a lack of affordable housing, the volatility of Canada’s economy, low wages and “a resurgence” of refugee claimants to Canada, many of whom would prefer to live in Toronto, she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re asking the federal government to provide Toronto with the same financial considerations as other municipalities, such as Peel and Niagara, where it funds and operates refugee and asylum-seeker specific hotels,” said McKelvie.

McKelvie told reporters that Toronto asks for federal funding for the city’s shelters on an annual basis.

“That is not sustainable, that is not responsible, and it is not a system that allows us to plan for the future growth that (Ottawa) anticipates,” she said.

More on Toronto
More on Canada

Ottawa has not provided Toronto with additional shelter funding since March, forcing city hall to make “difficult decisions,” she said.

Trending Now

Beginning Thursday, if space is not available within the city shelter system, refugee claimants and asylum seekers will be referred to Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada programs.

IRCC has leases and contracts with 24 hotels across Canada, and contracts with service providers to provide temporary accommodations to asylum claimants.

“We have a long history of supporting refugees and connecting them with robust supports,” Coun. Shelley Carroll said at the press conference. “But without the support of the federal government, we cannot adequately help those individuals and families build safer and more prosperous lives anywhere here in Canada.”

The city also announced it will decommission two temporary shelters at the end of August, and called on Ontario’s government to create a provincewide homelessness strategy.

Advertisement
TorontoFederal GovernmentRefugeesCity of TorontoAsylum-seekersSheltersToronto sheltersJennifer McKelvietoronto refugees
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers