Western University to add 74 new EV charging stations

Western University in London, Ont., announced Wednesday that 74 electric vehicle charging stations will be installed across campus over the next two years.

The addition will bump up the available stations considerably from the current complement of six.

“Embracing the adoption of EV charging on campus is another way Western is demonstrating leadership in sustainability, and our commitment to a net-zero future,” said Heather Hyde, Western’s director of sustainability.

The charging stations are one of the ways Western says it will reach a net-zero greenhouse gas emissions target by 2050. The university says the stations will be spread across parking lots near classrooms and residential buildings to the fleet and facilities garages.

The upgrades come with a price tag of $1.45 million, with the federal government contributing $460,000 and the rest covered by the university.

“As we advance toward our 2035 electric vehicle target, we are partnering with industry, workers and local and Indigenous partners to build out our charging infrastructure while creating good jobs and affordable transportation options in communities across Canada,” said Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, in a statement.

All but two of the new charging stations will be “level 2” stations, providing 240-volt power faster than the typical 120-volt station. The remaining two stations will be “level 3,” charging electric vehicles even quicker.

Along with the incoming stations, Western says it is in the midst of transitioning its fleet to all-electric vehicles. Three EVs are currently on order and expected to arrive later this year.

“By supporting the adoption of zero-emission vehicles through the installation of EV charging stations, this project will have a direct and positive impact in reducing our emissions from transportation,” said Hyde.