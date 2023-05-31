Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary’s residential school memorial seeking permanent home

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted May 31, 2023 4:14 pm
Memorial honouring residential school victims at Calgary City Hall. View image in full screen
Memorial honouring residential school victims at Calgary City Hall. Tim Lee/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

To honour all the residential school survivors and the thousands of children who never returned home, the City of Calgary is creating a permanent memorial.

The favoured locations for the new memorial are Fort Calgary, Olympic Plaza or city hall, which is the current location of the temporary memorial.

The city’s Indigenous Relations Office partnered with the IRS (Indian residential school survivors) Elders Advisory Group, IRS working group and local Indigenous community to establish a memorial that is guided by the seven sacred teachings and by community suggestions.

Click to play video: 'Calgary moves closer to permanent residential school memorial'
Calgary moves closer to permanent residential school memorial

“This monument will provide a place for people to gather, pay respects, and ensure that the history and legacy of the schools are never forgotten,” said Sherri Kellock, the Indigenous consultant and co-lead of the IRS Memorial Project.

Story continues below advertisement

The city says it asked the public for suggestions and focused on gathering input from Indigenous community members and Indigenous-serving community agencies and organizations.

The City of Calgary says its online portal received 9,512 unique visitors and 732 contributions. The Indigenous Relations Office also hosted in-person engagement sessions attended by 185 members of Indigenous communities in and around Calgary.

Click to play video: 'Calls for Calgary city hall memorial for residential school victims to remain until permanent tribute is established'
Calls for Calgary city hall memorial for residential school victims to remain until permanent tribute is established

Phase 1 of the project was relationship building and research and started in summer 2022. It involved determining the location of the memorial and design themes. The central themes that surfaced through the meetings were healing, ceremony, truth and acknowledgement.

The design elements preferred are traditional Indigenous design, accessibility and seating availability, incorporating items from the temporary memorial and the inclusion of nature and meaningful symbolism.

Phase 2 of the project is expected to start later this year. This stage of planning will involve completing site feasibility studies, procurement, design, construction and blessing of the ground and construction itself.

Story continues below advertisement

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.

Related News
CalgaryMemorialIRSOlympic PlazaFort CalgaryIndian Residential SchoolIndigenous Relations OfficeIRS Elders Advisory GroupIRS Memorial projectIRS working grouppermanent memorialSherri Kellock
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers