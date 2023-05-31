‘Cut red tape’: B.C. working to build more homes faster in select communities

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government is taking further steps to address the shortage of affordable housing across the province.

B.C. Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon announced on Wednesday that a number of municipalities have been given “housing targets.”

Those chosen have the most significant housing needs and the highest projected population growth.

“The housing crisis is hurting people and holding back our economy – and we’re taking action with our partners to cut red tape and get homes built faster for people,” said Kahlon.

“Municipalities are our critical partners in addressing the housing crisis and building healthy, economically viable communities.

“Our government is eager to work with this first cohort of municipalities to get shovels in the ground faster and ensure the homes people need to get built.”

The Housing Supply Act gives the province the ability to set housing targets in municipalities, which will help “encourage” them to “address local barriers to construction” so that housing can be built faster, the province said.

This includes updating zoning bylaws and streamlining development approval processes.

The selected municipalities are:

City of Abbotsford

City of Delta

City of Kamloops

District North Vancouver

District of Oak Bay

City of Port Moody

District of Saanich

City of Vancouver

City of Victoria

District of West Vancouver

“Port Moody welcomes the opportunity to provide the number of housing units necessary to keep pace with demand,” Port Moody Mayor Meghan Lahti said.

“We recognize that there are opportunities to diversify our housing stock with affordable and seniors housing, as well as accessible and family-friendly units. We look forward to working with the Province to set housing targets and help ensure the right kind of homes are being built here.”

While the province acknowledged many B.C. communities have significant housing needs, they say these municipalities were selected using an objective and data-based process.

According to the province, an index was created in conjunction with work done by economists and experts, where they accessed municipalities’ housing needs.

“The index relies on measures that prioritize the urgency of local housing needs the availability of the right housing supply – including land availability and unrealized potential for more homes, and housing affordability,” Ministry of Housing staff said in a release.

Over the coming summer months, the province will be working closely with the selected municipalities to set the final housing targets. Once these targets are set, progress will be monitored and help will be provided to address local barriers as needed.

“We welcome being part of a first wave of communities challenged to accelerate building homes for people,” Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto said.

“These targets reflect the city’s own commitment to housing current and future Victorians.”

The province also announced amendments to end strata bylaws restricting owners from renting their units and to limit adult-only age restrictions in certain buildings, except seniors’ housing.

The Housing Supply Act is part of the province’s Homes for People action plan.