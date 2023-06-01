Menu

Okanagan weather: Heat returns for 1st weekend of June

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted June 1, 2023 1:43 pm
The heat returns to the Okanagan for the first week of June. View image in full screen
Hot weather returns to the Okanagan forecast for the first week of June. SkyTracker Weather
The month of June will begin with mostly sunny skies in the Okanagan, and temperatures clambering into the mid-20s on Thursday afternoon.

Pure blue skies and sunshine will dominate Friday’s forecast, with the mercury making its way to the upper 20s to finish the workweek.

Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 31

The first weekend of June will see a return of upper-20 to low-30-degree heat, and nothing but sunshine, as an upper ridge of high pressure remains firmly in place.

That sunshine will stick around into the workweek ahead, with highs hovering around the 30-degree mark.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

