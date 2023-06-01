Okanagan weather: Heat returns for 1st weekend of June

Send this page to someone via email

The month of June will begin with mostly sunny skies in the Okanagan, and temperatures clambering into the mid-20s on Thursday afternoon.

Pure blue skies and sunshine will dominate Friday’s forecast, with the mercury making its way to the upper 20s to finish the workweek.

3:06 Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 31

The first weekend of June will see a return of upper-20 to low-30-degree heat, and nothing but sunshine, as an upper ridge of high pressure remains firmly in place.

That sunshine will stick around into the workweek ahead, with highs hovering around the 30-degree mark.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

