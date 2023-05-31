Manitoba boosts health care access with more than 72,300 additional procedures

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is boosting health care access with the addition of more than 72,300 diagnostic and surgical procedures, Health Minister Audrey Gordon announced on Wednesday.

“Our government is healing health care and focusing on increasing capacity in the public system right here in Manitoba,” said Gordon.

“The Diagnostic and Surgical Recovery Task Force (DSRTF) continues to make important strides in immediate and long-term needs that build capacity for the future of the health-care system.

“We are listening to front-line health-care workers and implementing solutions directly from their recommendations and proposals to get Manitobans the care they need.”

2:15 Grace Hospital doctors beg Manitoba for staffing help to ensure patient safety

The DSRTF is funding these additional procedures including 43,600 in the public system and the recently announced hip and knee surgeries across the province.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says more than 28,200 procedures have been completed in Manitoba and another 478 were completed outside of the province.

“Today’s progress update is proof the approach is working as thousands of Manitobans are no longer waiting for the surgical and diagnostic care they need,” said Dr. Peter MacDonald, chair of the DSRTF steering committee.

“Initiatives approved by the task force are enabling us to achieve progress as quickly as possible. The task force is also fully engaged with Shared Health to ensure Manitoba has a resilient and self-reliant health system.”

The DSRTF was established by the province in late 2021 to address waitlists for procedures and other related services that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.