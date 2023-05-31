School group involved in accident at Fort Gibraltar

See more sharing options

Multiple crews are on scene at Fort Gibraltar in St. Boniface for a medical emergency.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Services confirmed a school group was involved in an accident at the site, where there have been reports of a “fall from a raised platform.”

There’s been no word on the extent of the injuries or which group is involved.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority has confirmed the Health Sciences Centre is in Code Orange in response to the incident.

Global News will provide updates as they become available.