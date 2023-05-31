Baby dies in hot car as parents attend 3-hour Florida church service: police

Send this page to someone via email

An 11-month-old girl has died after she was left in a hot car on Sunday while her parents attended a three-hour church service in Palm Bay, Fla., police said.

The Palm Bay Police Department was alerted to an unresponsive infant found inside a car around 1 p.m. local time on Sunday, according to Florida news station Fox-35.

In a statement, the Palm Bay Police Department said the infant had been in the car for about three hours while her parents attended a religious service.

Once discovered, the 11-month-old was quickly transferred to Palm Bay Community Hospital but was pronounced dead.

Temperatures reached about 30 C in Palm Bay on Sunday when the baby was left alone in the car.

“This is an unfortunate incident, and our condolences and prayers go out to the family,” reads a statement from Palm Bay police Chief Mario Augello.

The 11-month-old and her parents have not been publicly identified.

Police are currently investigating the incident. As of now, no charges have been laid.

The temperature inside vehicles can quickly increase — the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said temperatures inside a car can reach around 46 C on only a 20 C day.

The 11-month-old is the latest child to die in a hot car in the U.S. in recent days.

A four-year-old boy died in Houston, Texas, on Friday evening when he was found in a parked vehicle. Parents said they were searching for the boy and another two-year-old girl before they were found in the car. The two-year-old, who was also in the car, is in stable condition and expected to recover. Temperatures in Houston on Friday reached around 27 C.

Earlier, a one-year-old was discovered dead in a parked car outside of the Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, Wash. The baby was left in the vehicle on May 24 while its foster parent, a hospital social worker, worked a nine-hour shift. The guardian said she’d forgotten the one-year-old in the car after she dropped off her other children before heading to work. Temperatures also reached 27 C in Puyallup that day.

Preventing hot car deaths

Children and pets should never be left alone in a vehicle on a warm day.

1:08 Kids in hot cars: How long does it take before it becomes deadly?

“Too many children have died in Canada from heat stroke because they were left unattended in a hot car. These deaths can be prevented,” Transport Canada warned.

The department has suggested a number of strategies for parents to prevent children from dying in hot cars, including:

Leaving your keys or cellphone in the back seat to remind parents that their child is in the vehicle.

Keeping car keys out of children’s reach to prevent them from entering the vehicle alone.

Placing a child’s diaper bag or other belongings in the front seat to remind parents that their child is in the vehicle.

Teaching children that cars are not play areas.

A 2019 study found, on average, that one child in Canada dies every year from being left in a hot car.

