Shelter in place lifted for Lac La Biche Residents: RCMP

A shelter in place order issued for a hamlet in northeastern Alberta has been lifted.

RCMP received a call for a weapons complaint in Lac La Biche, which is about 220 km northeast of Edmonton.

Officers had advised people to remain inside their homes as they searched for a suspect who ran into the bush with a firearm.

Lac La Biche RCMP issued an update about four hours later lifting the order.

Police say they believe the suspect is no longer in the area.

The investigation is continuing.