Crime

Shelter in place lifted for Lac La Biche Residents: RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 31, 2023 8:10 am
Police in Chilliwack, B.C., have issued an update, saying a call to shelter in place has been cancelled and an "active, ongoing, high-risk police incident" has been resolved. An RCMP police vehicle is shown in this April 28, 2023 file photo. View image in full screen
Police in Chilliwack, B.C., have issued an update, saying a call to shelter in place has been cancelled and an "active, ongoing, high-risk police incident" has been resolved. An RCMP police vehicle is shown in this April 28, 2023 file photo. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
A shelter in place order issued for a hamlet in northeastern Alberta has been lifted.

RCMP received a call for a weapons complaint in Lac La Biche, which is about 220 km northeast of Edmonton.

Officers had advised people to remain inside their homes as they searched for a suspect who ran into the bush with a firearm.

Lac La Biche RCMP issued an update about four hours later lifting the order.

Police say they believe the suspect is no longer in the area.

The investigation is continuing.

