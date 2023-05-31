City of Penticton launches ‘safer routes’ pilot project for students

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Penticton, B.C., has launched a pilot project to help create safer routes for students to walk or roll to school.

The project launched at Carmi Elementary School and Uplands Elementary School. However, the city hopes to launch the program at more schools in the future.

“The purpose of the Safe Routes to School initiative is to improve safety for all road users surrounding each school while promoting an environment for students to walk, wheel, and roll to school wherever possible,” said Penticton Deputy Mayor Helena Konanz in a release.

“By implementing new measures and creating safe routes to travel, the school community will have more confidence to use active modes of transportation, which offers many health benefits and results in fewer cars on the road.”

According to city staff, the goal is to look at how kids are getting to school and what barriers may be in place that are preventing modes active of transportation.

The process will involve engaging with the school community and working with Engineering, Bylaw, and RCMP to assess existing traffic impacts and transportation infrastructure and identify opportunities for improvement.

However, recommendations will go beyond just improving the existing infrastructure.

“This might include new infrastructure such as traffic calming, road crossings or new sidewalks, and can also include actions relating to programming and education, such as ‘walking school buses’ or bike safety education,” said Penticton’s general manager of Infrastructure Kristen Dixon in a release.

“These plans will be living documents that we can review annually with the schools to determine if the changes are having the desired results, and to reflect any new challenges and opportunities.”

Brainstorming has begun between School District 67 staff, parents, and students, as well as city staff.

“City staff and consultants have now conducted site visits at both schools, meeting with parents, students, educators and PAC groups to examine well-used routes and brainstorm opportunities to increase active travel to and from school,” continued the release.

The city hopes to put together some recommendations over the summer so that initiatives can be put in place by the time students are back in school in the fall.

“School District No. 67 appreciates the partnership with the City of Penticton. Ensuring our students travel safely to and from school is a key priority for the board,” said School District No. 67 Board Chair James Palanio in a release.

“The Safe Routes to School Initiative will offer an action plan that will be based on feedback from parents and students, which is a critical component of this work. We look forward to the continued partnership and seeing the draft plan later this year.”