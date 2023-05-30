Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

B.C. funds $25 million more for marine restoration, doubling program

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2023 5:21 pm
A lone killer whale breaks the water in a Comox, B.C., harbour on Tuesday July 31, 2018. View image in full screen
A lone killer whale breaks the water in a Comox, B.C., harbour on Tuesday July 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jen Osborne
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

British Columbia’s Environment Ministry has announced another $25 million in funding for coastal cleanup and restoration of the marine environment.

This brings its total investment for the Clean Coast, Clean Waters Initiative Fund to about $50 million.

Click to play video: 'Unique deep sea area off B.C. coast one step closer to protection'
Unique deep sea area off B.C. coast one step closer to protection

Environment Minister George Heyman told a news conference Tuesday that debris from more than 4,600 kilometres of shoreline has been removed so far, while creating more than 1,700 jobs.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the new funding will allow the initiatives to continue to protect the coast and the communities that live there.

The Coastal First Nations-Great Bear Initiative, a group from nine First Nations who aim to restore ecosystems, will receive another $4 million, bringing its total funding to $7.5 million since 2020.

Click to play video: 'First Nations Guardians among team to recover sunken truck from Johnstone Strait'
First Nations Guardians among team to recover sunken truck from Johnstone Strait

The remaining $21 million will be awarded to funding applicants, which may include coastal First Nations, non-profits or other groups with expertise in shoreline cleanup.

Trending Now

The funding will be distributed in two rounds, first this spring and another in early 2024.

“I am honoured to stand with First Nations and partner organizations who are taking a leadership role in cleaning up marine debris and plastic pollution,” Heyman said in a news release. “The Clean Coast, Clean Waters projects have and continue to help protect and restore the health of our marine ecosystems.”

Story continues below advertisement

The fund is part of the CleanBC Plastics Action Plan that has a goal of reducing plastic waste and pollution.

More on Science and Tech
British ColumbiaEnvironmentMARINEcoastOcean CleanupcoastalB.C. environmentcoastal cleanupcoastal restorationmarine cleanupmarine restoration
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers