Crime

Bear spray used during Canadian Superstore alcohol robbery in Saskatoon

By Jeffrey Meskens Global News
Posted May 30, 2023 4:45 pm
A man and woman used bear mace on a security guard while stealing alcohol from Saskatoon's Canadian Superstore on 8th Street on Monday. View image in full screen
A man and woman used bear mace on a security guard while stealing alcohol from Saskatoon's Canadian Superstore on 8th Street on Monday. Global News / Easton Hamm
A man and woman robbing alcohol from Saskatoon’s Canadian Superstore on 8th Street used bear spray on a security guard to escape. The robbery happened on Monday, May 29th around 4 p.m.

Saskatoon police reported that three alcohol bottles were stolen from the liquor section and bear mace was used on a security guard when the man and woman escaped on foot. Staff told Global News that $150 worth of alcohol was stolen.

It is unknown if the security guard was injured, as Loblaw, the owner of Canadian Superstore, did not provide any comment, because of the ongoing police investigation.

Police have made no arrests so far.

Saskatoon police respond to proposed bail reform legislation
Saskatoon NewsRobberyAlcoholSaskatoonLoblawBear SpraySuperstoreCanadian superstore
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

