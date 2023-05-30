Bear spray used during Canadian Superstore alcohol robbery in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

A man and woman robbing alcohol from Saskatoon’s Canadian Superstore on 8th Street used bear spray on a security guard to escape. The robbery happened on Monday, May 29th around 4 p.m.

Saskatoon police reported that three alcohol bottles were stolen from the liquor section and bear mace was used on a security guard when the man and woman escaped on foot. Staff told Global News that $150 worth of alcohol was stolen.

It is unknown if the security guard was injured, as Loblaw, the owner of Canadian Superstore, did not provide any comment, because of the ongoing police investigation.

Police have made no arrests so far.