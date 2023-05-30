Cyclist taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

A man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Finch Avenue East and Pharmacy Avenue area at around 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police said a cyclist was struck by a vehicle.
Officers said a man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to police, the driver remained at the scene.
