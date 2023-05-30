Menu

Traffic

Cyclist taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 30, 2023 2:57 pm
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Hamilton police say they are investigating a double homicide in the city's east-end. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Hamilton police say they are investigating a double homicide in the city's east-end. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. ROY/TXB
A man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Finch Avenue East and Pharmacy Avenue area at around 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said a cyclist was struck by a vehicle.

Officers said a man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the driver remained at the scene.

Toronto PoliceTPSToronto Collisioncyclist struckcyclist struck torontotoronto cyclist struckfinch ave eastpharmacy ave
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

