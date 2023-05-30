Cyclist taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

See more sharing options

A man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Finch Avenue East and Pharmacy Avenue area at around 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said a cyclist was struck by a vehicle.

Officers said a man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the driver remained at the scene.

COLLISION:

Finch Ave E & Pharmacy Ave

2:09 pm

-reports of cyclist struck

-driver is still on scene

-police o/s

–@TorontoMedics transporting man to hospital with life-threatening injuries via emergency run#GO1222556

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 30, 2023