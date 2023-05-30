Guelph health team celebrates accomplishments made over the past year

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Wellington Ontario Health Team says it has lots to be happy about.

They were celebrating the accomplishments that were achieved in the past year at the Italian Canadian Club in Guelph on Monday.

Close to 100 were in attendance to hear some of the achievements the health team made over the past year and what to expect in the years ahead.

“This is about celebrating their work,” said Emmi Perkins, director of transformation at GWOHT. “I hope that they felt acknowledged and celebrated, and are excited to keep going.”

The event featured panel discussions going over three strategic priorities: stronger integration and communication, improved health quality and pandemic recovery. The third area is where Perkins says they are putting an emphasis on physician recruitment and supporting health team members.

“We’re working really hard to keep the people we have,” Perkins said. “We lost a lot of staff, where staff were burnt out and could not perform at the same level that they were before.”

There was a presentation on the integrated patient care team. According to a news release, it is a model that integrates home care and primary care into one. The health team says this will allow them to identify and meet patients’ health-care goals.

“We’ve made great strides towards our strategic priorities,” said Perkins.