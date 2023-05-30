Man dies after paramotoring crash east of Montreal, TSB investigating

See more sharing options

Police say the incident occurred during a landing manoeuvre at about 7:45 p.m. Monday in Béthanie, about 115 kilometres east of Montreal.

A paramotor is a parachute that can be steered with a harness-mounted propeller strapped to the pilot’s back.

Sgt. Catherine Bernard says the 52-year-old victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital, where he died.

Forensic identification teams and an investigator were dispatched to the scene to shed light on what led to the crash.

Police will work with the Transportation Safety Board as part of the investigation.