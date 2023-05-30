Menu

Canada

Man dies after paramotoring crash east of Montreal, TSB investigating

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2023 1:38 pm
Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa, Monday, May 1, 2023. View image in full screen
Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa, Monday, May 1, 2023. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press
Quebec provincial police say a man has died after a paramotoring crash.

Police say the incident occurred during a landing manoeuvre at about 7:45 p.m. Monday in Béthanie, about 115 kilometres east of Montreal.

A paramotor is a parachute that can be steered with a harness-mounted propeller strapped to the pilot’s back.

Sgt. Catherine Bernard says the 52-year-old victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital, where he died.

Forensic identification teams and an investigator were dispatched to the scene to shed light on what led to the crash.

Police will work with the Transportation Safety Board as part of the investigation.

 

© 2023 The Canadian Press

