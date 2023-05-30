Duo charged after delivery vehicle stolen, packages found in home: London, Ont. police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are facing charges after a delivery vehicle was stolen and packages were recovered from a home in the London, Ont., neighbourhood of Argyle.

Police say a stolen delivery vehicle was reported in the area of Bow Street and Noel Avenue at around 12 p.m. Monday. It was found nearby but was missing packages, police say.

The street crime unit was then tapped to investigate and a search warrant was executed at a home on Toulon Crescent, less than two kilometres from where the vehicle was reported stolen.

Police say two suspects were arrested and stolen packages were recovered.

The suspects, two men age 28 and 32 with the same last name, are jointly charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. The older of the two has also been charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

“We won’t speak to the business the delivery vehicle belonged to,” Const. Matt Dawson told Global News. He was also unable to comment on how many packages there were, or what they contained.

“There is nothing currently to support a nexus between this occurrence and porch thefts from what we are aware of,” he added.