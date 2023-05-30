Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Duo charged after delivery vehicle stolen, packages found in home: London, Ont. police

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted May 30, 2023 2:52 pm
A pile of cardboard boxes next to a laptop View image in full screen
File photo. Stolen packages are a growing issue.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two men are facing charges after a delivery vehicle was stolen and packages were recovered from a home in the London, Ont., neighbourhood of Argyle.

Police say a stolen delivery vehicle was reported in the area of Bow Street and Noel Avenue at around 12 p.m. Monday. It was found nearby but was missing packages, police say.

The street crime unit was then tapped to investigate and a search warrant was executed at a home on Toulon Crescent, less than two kilometres from where the vehicle was reported stolen.

Police say two suspects were arrested and stolen packages were recovered.

The suspects, two men age 28 and 32 with the same last name, are jointly charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. The older of the two has also been charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

“We won’t speak to the business the delivery vehicle belonged to,” Const. Matt Dawson told Global News. He was also unable to comment on how many packages there were, or what they contained.

Trending Now

“There is nothing currently to support a nexus between this occurrence and porch thefts from what we are aware of,” he added.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton delivery driver has van stolen in violent carjacking'
Edmonton delivery driver has van stolen in violent carjacking
London Policeeast londonargyle delivery vehicleargyle londondelivery vehicle stolenpackages stolen from vehiclepackages stolen london
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers