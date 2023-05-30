Menu

Crime

21-year-old Calgary man charged with trafficking teen girls

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted May 30, 2023 12:54 pm
texas shooting View image in full screen
ALERT officers have arrested a 21-year-old Calgary man for trafficking vulnerable teen girls. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 21-year-old man from Calgary is facing multiple human trafficking-related charges after an ALERT (Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams) investigation revealed he allegedly targeted and sexually exploited vulnerable teen girls.

ALERT officers are working with one 15-year-old victim but believe there are other young girls in Calgary who were being targeted by the man. Officials said they have reason to believe it has been happening for at least a year.

“We believe the accused was targeting young, vulnerable teen girls, forcing them into sexual situations, directing their movements, advertising sexual services and taking their money,” said Cpl. Wayne Williams.

Click to play video: 'Survivor shares story for Human Trafficking Awareness Day'
Survivor shares story for Human Trafficking Awareness Day

Benjamin Loewen was charged on May 18 with sexual interference, drug trafficking, creating and distribution of child pornography, extortion by threats and material benefit from sexual services of a person under 18.

Story continues below advertisement

He remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 16.

ALERT is working with the Calgary Police Service’s child abuse unit on the investigation, which began in March.

Trending Now

Officials ask anyone who has any information about this case or believes they are a victim of sexual assault or abuse to speak with police. Reports can be made to CPS at 403-266-1234 or 9-1-1 if they are in immediate danger.

There is no statute of limitations for sexual assault in Canada and reports can be made at any time.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP share tips to identify, prevent youth from falling for human trafficking schemes'
Manitoba RCMP share tips to identify, prevent youth from falling for human trafficking schemes
Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceSexual AssaultAssaultCalgary PoliceChild PornographyHuman TraffickingALERTChild AbuseSexual ExploitationHuman trafficking teens
