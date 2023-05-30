21-year-old Calgary man charged with trafficking teen girls

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old man from Calgary is facing multiple human trafficking-related charges after an ALERT (Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams) investigation revealed he allegedly targeted and sexually exploited vulnerable teen girls.

ALERT officers are working with one 15-year-old victim but believe there are other young girls in Calgary who were being targeted by the man. Officials said they have reason to believe it has been happening for at least a year.

“We believe the accused was targeting young, vulnerable teen girls, forcing them into sexual situations, directing their movements, advertising sexual services and taking their money,” said Cpl. Wayne Williams.

Benjamin Loewen was charged on May 18 with sexual interference, drug trafficking, creating and distribution of child pornography, extortion by threats and material benefit from sexual services of a person under 18.

He remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 16.

ALERT is working with the Calgary Police Service’s child abuse unit on the investigation, which began in March.

Officials ask anyone who has any information about this case or believes they are a victim of sexual assault or abuse to speak with police. Reports can be made to CPS at 403-266-1234 or 9-1-1 if they are in immediate danger.

There is no statute of limitations for sexual assault in Canada and reports can be made at any time.