Sleeping victims attacked by trio of suspects, including young boy, Winnipeg police say

Three people are facing assault charges after a group of people sleeping near a riverbank were attacked, Winnipeg police say.

One of the accused is a 12-year-old boy.

Police said the assault took place in the Mayfair Avenue area Sunday morning, and that two men, 20 and 25, were taken to hospital — one in critical condition. The incident is alleged to been connected to a previous argument over property.

Each of the suspects has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Two men in their 20s remain in custody, while the 12-year-old has been released.

Police continue to investigate, and are asking anyone with information — including video surveillance in the area — to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).