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Crime

Calgary man charged with manslaugter after teen girl dies of drug overdose

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted June 26, 2026 5:45 pm
1 min read
Carfentanil, a sample of which is shown here in this photo from the US Drug Enforcement Agency, is an extremely potent drug, up to 100,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times stronger than fentanyl, and is only legally allowed to be used in Canada for sedating large animals like elephants.
Carfentanil, a sample of which is shown here in this photo from the US Drug Enforcement Agency, is an extremely potent drug, up to 100,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times stronger than fentanyl, and is only legally allowed to be used in Canada for sedating large animals like elephants. Russell Baer/U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration via AP
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A 40-year-old Calgary man has been charged with manslaughter after a teen girl died from an overdose of carfentanil — an extremely potent, synthetic opioid that is up to 10o times stronger that fentanyl and can only be used legally in Canada by veterinarians for sedating large animals, like elephants.

On Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, police said, two 16-year-old girls met with an acquaintance of theirs in downtown Calgary.

The group then went to the man’s residence in the 8300 block of Centre Street N.E., where it is believed drugs were consumed.

The following day, at 7:25 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, the man discovered one of the girls was unconscious and called 911.

Emergency responders arrived a short time later, but despite their efforts, the girl — identified by police as 16-year-old Jordynn Atkins Materi — could not be revived.

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An autopsy determined the cause of death was the toxic effects of carfentanil.

Following an investigation by the CPS Drug Investigations for Safer Communities (DISC) Team, and consultation with the Alberta Crown prosecutors’ office, it was determined that criminal charges were warranted.

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On Thursday, June 25, 2026, Steve Phillip Gilbert Collins was arrested and charged with one count of manslaughter.

He is scheduled to appear in court next on Monday, July 6, 2026.

Calgary police said this is the first time that they have laid a manslaughter charge in relation to an overdose death.

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News of the charge also comes on the International Day Against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking, as designated by the United Nations.

Click to play video: '2 people charged after Edmonton police seize almost $300K in drugs including carfentanil'
2 people charged after Edmonton police seize almost $300K in drugs including carfentanil

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