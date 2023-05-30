Menu

Canada

Guelph wins (or loses?) worst road competition over London, Kitchener, Waterloo and others

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 30, 2023 10:38 am
For the second year running, the city of Guelph has the worst road in western Ontario, according to CAA.

The automotive organization released its annual list of Worst Roads in Ontario, which included a regional section for the western region, which encompasses Guelph, London, Brant, Huron, Middlesex, Norfolk, Oxford, Perth County and Waterloo Region.

No roads from that area made the provincewide Worst Roads list but York Road in Guelph moved into the top spot for the region.

A year ago, it was in second spot behind Guelph’s Speedvale Avenue West, but that street avoided the list this year.

John Street North in Stratford came in at No. 2 this year, while the other end of the road, John Street South, was ranked as the fifth-worst road in the area.

Adelaide Street North in London was listed as the third worst for the second year in a row for the annual ranking, which is compiled by votes from the general public.

The Waterloo Region made a return to the list this year after taking a year off as Ira Needles Boulevard in the city of Waterloo checked in at No. 4.

Park Road in London (No. 4 in 2022) and Speedvale Avenue East in Guelph (No. 5 in 2022) also failed to break into the top five this year.

Across the province, Barton Street in Hamilton was the worst road in Ontario for the second straight year, while Eglinton Avenue West in Toronto finished in second.

County Road 49 in Prince Edward, Carling Avenue in Ottawa and Finch Avenue West in Toronto round out the top five.

