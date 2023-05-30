Police seek patients ‘unlawfully at large’ from St. Joe’s Hamilton

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are seeking a pair of patients who left St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton’s West 5th Campus without authorization.

Investigators say a 27-year-old woman and a 34-year-old male outpatient, identified in a release, are “unlawfully at large” after the man allegedly picked up the woman in a white Jeep compass around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

“They may pose a threat to the community,” a police spokesperson said in an email.

“There is also concern for their safety.”

Hamilton police say the two should not be approached, and if encountered, the public should call 911 right away.

The woman is described as slender and five feet six inches tall with short red hair. She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, grey track pants and black shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

A small black dog may be accompanying the man, described as partly balding with brown hair, a goatee and tattoos on one arm.

He’s five feet nine inches tall and was last seen wearing a brown leather jacket, a black T-shirt, jeans and high-top running shoes.

Anyone with information on the pair should reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.