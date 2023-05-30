Menu

Crime

Police seek patients ‘unlawfully at large’ from St. Joe’s Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 30, 2023 10:07 am
Hamilton Police are trying to locate two patients unlawfully at large from St. Joseph’s Hospital. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police are trying to locate two patients unlawfully at large from St. Joseph’s Hospital. Global News
Police are seeking a pair of patients who left St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton’s West 5th Campus without authorization.

Investigators say a 27-year-old woman and a 34-year-old male outpatient, identified in a release, are “unlawfully at large” after the man allegedly picked up the woman in a white Jeep compass around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

“They may pose a threat to the community,” a police spokesperson said in an email.

“There is also concern for their safety.”

Hamilton police say the two should not be approached, and if encountered, the public should call 911 right away.

The woman is described as slender and five feet six inches tall with short red hair. She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, grey track pants and black shoes.

A small black dog may be accompanying the man, described as partly balding with brown hair, a goatee and tattoos on one arm.

He’s five feet nine inches tall and was last seen wearing a brown leather jacket, a black T-shirt, jeans and high-top running shoes.

Trending Now

Anyone with information on the pair should reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

Hamilton newsHamilton PoliceSt. Joseph's HospitalUnlawfully at Largemissing patientsWest 5th campuspatients at large
