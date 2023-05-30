Winnipeg to examine expanding hours, safety for downtown public washroom

Send this page to someone via email

The organization running a public washroom in downtown Winnipeg is calling for support from the city to keep its doors open 24-7.

The facility, located at 715 Main St., is operated by staff and volunteers with the Ma Ma Wi Chi Itata Centre, but they’re only onsite during the day to assist the city’s most vulnerable.

The washroom, known as Amoowigamig, has received frequent use since it was installed, with an estimated 3,000 users in its first month of operation and up to 150 people using it each day.

Community workers also offer support, hygiene products, clean needles and more, but Ma Ma Wi has raised concerns about overnight safety.

The centre’s Lanna Many Grey Horses told Global Winnipeg the need for Amoowigamig to stay open 24 hours is there, but staying open late isn’t an option without help from the city.

“We want to make sure we do it in a good way, in a safe way, and in a secure way,” she said.

“That means installing cameras, looking at CCTV stuff, looking at Wi-Fi installation, looking at all of those things that would add safety to an overnight shift in this area.”

Many Grey Horses said the facility is clearly making a difference in the community, and although it receives some funding from other organizations like the Winnipeg Foundation, municipal dollars are essential for any expansion.

“It’s really dependent on that money from the city as a base funding. It’s really exciting to see the possibility of expanding that so we can do all of these things and we can be open 24-7.”

Coun. Sherri Rollins said people need to use the washroom at all hours of the day, so city hall is mulling its options, with a community committee meeting Wednesday set to examine a report of Amoowigamig’s hours and discuss the best way to move forward.

“The hours of this place — they are looking at augmenting it, and that’s what we’re going to refer to budget going forward,” Rollins said.

“It’s always very, very well used — the numbers that use this facility are overwhelming per month.

“It’s been a wonderful partnership with Ma Mawi…. They’ve conducted the pilot, and they continue to be committed to our relatives on the street here.”