SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Residents of Buffalo Narrows, Sask., other northern communities return after wildfire evacuation

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted May 29, 2023 3:18 pm
A wildfire burns in Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
A wildfire burns in Saskatchewan. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency says weather and wildfire response has allowed community members from Ile-a-la-Crosse, Buffalo Narrows, Buffalo River, Dillon, St. George’s Hill and Michel Village to return home.

SPSA noted that they are still supporting roughly 325 evacuees from Patuanak and English River in North Battleford on behalf of Meadow Lake Tribal Council, adding that the community of Deschambault Lake self-evacuated.

There are 19 active wildfires in the province.

A total of 189 wildfires have popped up this year, which is larger than the five-year average sitting at 118.

The province’s fire danger map still has a portion of northern Saskatchewan sitting with a high to extreme rating, but much of the province has dropped to a low to moderate rating.

Story continues below advertisement

Many municipalities still have fire bans in place, with 22 active rural municipality fire bans, 20 active urban municipality fire bans, and eight provincial park fire bans.

Click to play video: '‘Godspeed everyone’: Firebomber scoops load of water from St. Margaret’s Bay to fight Nova Scotia wildfire'
‘Godspeed everyone’: Firebomber scoops load of water from St. Margaret’s Bay to fight Nova Scotia wildfire
Saskatchewan NewsWeatherWildfiresEvacueesSaskatchewan Public Safety AgencySPSAFire bans
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers