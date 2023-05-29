Residents of Buffalo Narrows, Sask., other northern communities return after wildfire evacuation

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency says weather and wildfire response has allowed community members from Ile-a-la-Crosse, Buffalo Narrows, Buffalo River, Dillon, St. George’s Hill and Michel Village to return home.

SPSA noted that they are still supporting roughly 325 evacuees from Patuanak and English River in North Battleford on behalf of Meadow Lake Tribal Council, adding that the community of Deschambault Lake self-evacuated.

There are 19 active wildfires in the province.

A total of 189 wildfires have popped up this year, which is larger than the five-year average sitting at 118.

The province’s fire danger map still has a portion of northern Saskatchewan sitting with a high to extreme rating, but much of the province has dropped to a low to moderate rating.

Story continues below advertisement

Many municipalities still have fire bans in place, with 22 active rural municipality fire bans, 20 active urban municipality fire bans, and eight provincial park fire bans.