Johnston must step aside as special rapporteur, NDP motion urges

The federal NDP has tabled a motion calling for David Johnston to step aside as special rapporteur investigating foreign interference in Canadian affairs, leader Jagmeet Singh said Monday.

“We’ve tabled a motion … that will be debated tomorrow in the House,” Singh told reporters.

“Given the clear apprehension of bias at this point, we’re going to be asking for Mr. Johnston to step aside as special rapporteur.”

Singh said it is clear there is a “mounting appearance of bias” with Johnston, so much so that it “erodes the work that the special rapporteur can do.”

The opposition motion was tabled on May 25 by NDP MP Rachel Blaney and noted that the House of Commons has called on the government to launch a public inquiry into foreign interference in both March and May. It also notes that Johnston recommended against an inquiry despite acknowledging “significant gaps” and “many questions either unasked or unanswered” in his report.

Johnston recommended against a public inquiry in a report released earlier this month.

His reasoning was that much of the intelligence an inquiry would look at could not be made public, and recommended his ongoing probe conduct public hearings as they continue to look into the matter.

However, all opposition parties are still calling for a public inquiry and there remain unanswered questions in Johnston’s report, as well as continued reports into the extent of Chinese interference.

That includes the Canadian Security and Intelligence Services (CSIS) warning former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole that China was attempting to influence him during his time as leader, including the 2021 election in which he ran, according to a source familiar with the matter.

NDP MP Jenny Kwan also revealed Monday that CSIS warned her weeks ago that she is also a target for foreign interference by China.